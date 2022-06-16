JOHNSTON – The Northern Rhode Island Conservation District has announced Molly Allard as its new district manager.
Allard has been with the NRICD for eight and a half years as the Outreach and Education Program manager, where she has guided the Scituate Reservoir Watershed Education Program and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services Outreach Program. She is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island Master of Environmental Science and Management program as well as the Boston University School of Education.
Allard has a background in stormwater management, education, and conservation, and is passionate about equity and broadening the reach of NRICD's programming. Additionally, she enjoys leadership and team-building and hopes to empower NRICD's staff to continue their own work and meet their professional goals, states a release.
Allard currently serves as the president of the Rhode Island Environmental Education Association and volunteers her time to Rhode Island Envirothon as part of the aquatics team.
Allard replaces Gina DeMarco who has served as district manager for more than 30 years. DeMarco will remain with the NRICD serving as special projects manager. DeMarco and Allard have been working closely together for many months to ensure a smooth transition for the district. DeMarco will continue to provide support to Allard as needed, as she transitions into her new role focusing primarily on emergency flood mitigation in Providence County in a partnership between the USDA, Natural Resources Conservation Service, the R.I. Association of Conservation Districts and the NRICD.
Contact Allard at mallard.nricd@gmail.com. For more information on NRICD programs, visit www.nricd.org.
