SMITHFIELD – Kathleen Orovitz has officially assumed the role as Navigant Credit Union’s president and chief executive officer, Navigant announced in a press release.
Navigant Credit Union’s Board of Directors unanimously selected Orovitz in August as the successor to former President/CEO Gary Furtado, who announced his plans to retire in early May. Furtado’s last day at Navigant Credit Union was Oct. 31, marking the conclusion of his 44-year career at the credit union.
“Kathy’s extensive knowledge and proven experience at every level of the financial sector make her an invaluable asset to her colleagues and Navigant Credit Union’s members alike,” said Ann Kashmanian, chair, Navigant Credit Union Board of Directors. “The Board and the internal staff at Navigant Credit Union have full confidence in this new era of leadership, and look forward to continued success.”
“I am a firm believer in Navigant Credit Union’s mission, and I am truly honored to serve in this new role for a business with such a rich history here in Rhode Island,” said Orovitz. “I am devoted to continuing to build on the community-driven, people-first values that have made Navigant Credit Union the state’s best place to work, and have led to sustained, long-term success for the individuals, families and businesses we serve.”
Orovitz brings more than 30 years of diverse experience in the financial services industry specializing in retail banking delivery, sales management, corporate marketing and strategic planning. She joined Navigant in 2009 as the credit union’s executive vice president and chief retail banking officer and a crucial member of Navigant’s senior leadership and strategic planning teams. Prior to Navigant, Orovitz served as the director of retail banking at Bank Rhode Island, and vice president of retail sales and compensation at Santander.
Outside of her role at Navigant Credit Union, Orovitz serves as a board member and chair of the Finance Committee for Connecting Children for Families, a Woonsocket-based nonprofit organization that helps provide families and individuals struggling with homelessness or domestic abuse with monetary donations, clothing, food, furniture, and other needs. Orovitz also serves as a board member for the New England Automated Clearing House, and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors for the Simon W. Wardwell Foundation.
She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Bryant University. She lives in North Smithfield with her husband Dan and daughter Alexandra.
