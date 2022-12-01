Kathy Orovitz
SMITHFIELD – Kathleen Orovitz has officially assumed the role as Navigant Credit Union’s president and chief executive officer, Navigant announced in a press release.

Navigant Credit Union’s Board of Directors unanimously selected Orovitz in August as the successor to former President/CEO Gary Furtado, who announced his plans to retire in early May. Furtado’s last day at Navigant Credit Union was Oct. 31, marking the conclusion of his 44-year career at the credit union.

