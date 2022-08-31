SMITHFIELD – Following a months-long national search and a unanimous vote held on Aug. 22, Navigant Credit Union’s Board of Directors has announced that Kathleen C. Orovitz, of North Smithfield, will serve as Navigant Credit Union’s next president/CEO.

Orovitz will succeed Gary E. Furtado, who, after serving in the role for 35 years, announced his plans to retire earlier in May. Furtado plans to remain in his current role and support the leadership transition through October, states a release from Navigant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.