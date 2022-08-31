SMITHFIELD – Following a months-long national search and a unanimous vote held on Aug. 22, Navigant Credit Union’s Board of Directors has announced that Kathleen C. Orovitz, of North Smithfield, will serve as Navigant Credit Union’s next president/CEO.
Orovitz will succeed Gary E. Furtado, who, after serving in the role for 35 years, announced his plans to retire earlier in May. Furtado plans to remain in his current role and support the leadership transition through October, states a release from Navigant.
“My fellow board members and I are pleased to announce this selection,” said Ann M. Kashmanian, chair, Navigant Credit Union Board of Directors. “Kathy leads multiple business lines including Retail Banking, Marketing, Digital Delivery, Wealth Management and Community Development. Her 13 years of experience on our senior management team has prepared her with the knowledge and skills to lead Navigant Credit Union, and the board of directors has full confidence in her ability to move Navigant forward in fulfilling our vision of a great member experience supported by a culture that fosters teamwork and creativity.”
“I am truly honored to serve as Navigant Credit Union’s next president/CEO, and I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from Gary Furtado and the rest of our team over the last 13 years,” said Orovitz. “I am devoted to Navigant Credit Union’s mission of delivering the best experiences for our members across Rhode Island while continuing to sustain and build upon our best-in-class employer status. I am excited to get to work.”
Orovitz joined Navigant in 2009 as its executive vice president and chief retail banking officer, and a crucial member of Navigant's senior leadership and strategic planning teams, states the release. Prior to Navigant, Orovitz served as the director of retail banking at Bank Rhode Island, and vice president of retail sales and compensation at Santander.
Outside of her role at Navigant, Orovitz serves as a board member and chair of the Finance Committee for Connecting Children for Families. Orovitz also serves as a board member for the New England Automated Clearing House, and was recently appointed to the board of directors for the Simon W. Wardwell Foundation.
Orovitz earned her B.A. in business administration from Bryant University. She lives in North Smithfield with her husband, Dan, and daughter, Alexandra.
