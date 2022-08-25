SCITUATE – Scituate High School Class of 2023 and Scituate Recreation will present an Outdoor Movie Night on Friday, Aug. 26, at 8:30 p.m., at Hope Pond, 37 Ryefield Road, Hope.

The featured movie will be “Top Gun.” Cost of admission is $5 per person. Candy and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.