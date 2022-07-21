SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host the Audubon program Owls of Rhode Island on Tuesday, July 26, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Learn about the owls that live in Rhode Island and their habitat, diet, senses and functions. The program will include inquiry-based activities and a live animal, and is best for preschool children and older and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.