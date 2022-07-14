SMITHFIELD – Paddle and swim on the upper Woonasquatucket River at Georgiaville Pond on Wednesday, July 20, at 6 p.m., as part of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council’s Explore the Woonasquatucket — Source to Sea recreational series.
Join WRWC paddle guides on an evening paddle on Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield. Launch will be from the historic Smith-Appleby House and participants will paddle toward the town beach, where participants are invited to take a swim or just unwind.
For participants who are using a WRWC kayak, the cost is $35 per person, $50 total for a canoe, and for participants bringing their own boat, the price is $25 per person.
Visit wrwc.org/events to register for this paddle and to see the full recreational series schedule. Advanced sign-up is required.
