SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will host a Friday evening paddle on the upper Woonasquatucket River on Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m., as part of the “Explore the Woonasquatucket – Source to Sea’’ recreational series.
This guided paddle will take participants through the “narrows of the Woonasquatucket,” under the historic Smithfield Viaduct and up toward the dam at Stillwater Reservoir.
For participants who are using a WRWC kayak, the cost is $35 per person, $50 total for a canoe, and for participants bringing their own boat, the price is $25 per person.
Visit www.wrwc.org/events/ to register for this paddle and to see the full “Explore the Woonasquatucket” recreational series schedule. Advanced registration is required.
