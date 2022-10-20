Paint pumpkins with The Middles at Greenville Library Oct 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host The Middles: Pumpkin Painting on Monday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m.Tweens in grades 4-6 are invited to paint a pumpkin at the library. All materials will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required.Register online at www.greenvillelibraryri.org/teens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pumpkin Greenville Public Library Libraries Law Painting Tween Smithfield Putnam Pike Library × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook Haunted Gallows invites you to brave the deep woods of Burrillville Family behind CF Provision Co. looks to sell after a full century in business Mayor's removal from office is talk of city as election day approaches Picozzi apologizes after two leash law violations, confrontations Latest News Chase placing new maple syrup lines along Scituate Reservoir Picozzi addresses allegations, will continue in seat Costs at Ann & Hope escalate, but project still on target Old Orchard Farm and its owner say goodbye after 36 years Other than Smithfield, area towns on board with police body cams Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Chase placing new maple syrup lines along Scituate Reservoir Picozzi addresses allegations, will continue in seat Costs at Ann & Hope escalate, but project still on target Old Orchard Farm and its owner say goodbye after 36 years Other than Smithfield, area towns on board with police body cams Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business
