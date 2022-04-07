SCITUATE – A Paint Recycling Drop-Off Event will be held on Saturday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to noon, at West Greenville Road and Institute Lane.
Space is limited and registration is required. For a list of accepted items and registration, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-drop-off-event-scituate-ri-registration-272199525107.
