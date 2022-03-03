LINCOLN – Pare Corporation, a civil, structural, geotechnical, transportation, and environmental engineering firm with offices in Lincoln, has announced several promotions and shifts in the firm’s leadership.
Pare’s President Larry Riggs, of Scituate, who has served as president and chief executive officer since 1986, is transitioning his duties as CEO to John Shevlin, of Cumberland. Riggs will continue in his role as president and serve as chief financial officer and advisor to the firm. Shevlin will be responsible for the coordinated management and administration of the firm’s day-to-day executive functions. Before moving into the position of CEO, Shevlin served since 2004 as senior vice president and manager of the Transportation Division, where he was responsible for projects throughout New England.
Senior Vice President George Palmisciano, of Scituate, will be bringing his career at Pare to a close. While he will continue to serve as a technical and management advisor, he will be reducing his duties to enjoy retirement. Palmisciano has provided engineering services to every major public water system in the state of Rhode Island and hundreds of water supply projects across New England, the company stated.
