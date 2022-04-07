GLOCESTER – Harmony Library, 195 Putnam Pike, is currently exhibiting the artwork of photographer Philip Pare, of Smithfield, in the library’s Community Room, through April 30.
Pare’s color photographs focus on New England and its landscapes, people and architecture.
Pare, a photographer since 1998, is largely self-taught with only a brief two-week AAA photography course to guide him, stated a news release. He has focused on photography since his retirement in 2010 as a reading teacher for Cumberland schools and as a special education teacher at the Harmony Hill School.
“I take photographs that are humorous, of nature, of people, and of architecture. I am particularly drawn to the spirituality of water,” Pare said. “I hope the viewer connects in some way to my photographs and has a positive experience viewing them.”
The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours. The library is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those interested in exhibiting artwork at the library may call 401-949-2850 to learn about exhibition guidelines.
