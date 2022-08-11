SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host a Percy Jackson Take & Make Activity Kit, with kits available for pickup on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Celebrate Percy Jackson’s birthday with this take-and-make activity kit. Participants will make their own Camp Half-Blood necklace, learn how to write their names in ancient Greek, and find their way through a labyrinth. Activity kits will be available in the Young Adult section on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.