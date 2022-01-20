Lincoln, RI (02865)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.