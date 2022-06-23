SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host a Pirate & Princess Party to kick of the library’s summer programs on Wednesday, June 29, at 11 a.m.
The event will include games, crafts and refreshments. Costumes are encouraged. This program is for children ages 4 and older. Space is limited. Registration is required.
Call the library at 401-821-7910 or email childrens@hopelibraryri.org for more information or to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.