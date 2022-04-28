SMITHFIELD – The Friends of the East Smithfield Library, 50 Esmond St., will host both a Plant Sale & Plant Swap on Saturday, April 30, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Available for purchase will be an assortment of herbs and flowering plants. Prices start at 50 cents and up. For the plant swap section, all divisions of perennials, bulbs, houseplants, and small shrubs can be swapped for free. If you bring one you can swap it for another. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or new to gardening there will be something to meet your needs.
Please label all plants for the swap with the name of the plant and the color. Free gardening books and flower seeds will be offered while supplies last. This event takes place rain or shine. Funds raised will go toward the Children’s Summer Reading program at the library.
Call the library at 401-231-5150.
