SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host a Poetry Contest Ceremony & Reading on Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m.
Join the library in celebrating its 5th annual Poetry Contest contestants. Poets will read their submissions and the winner in each age category will be announced. Weather permitting, the event will be held outside on the library lawn. If the weather does not cooperate, the event will be held in the library.
Register on the event calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or by calling 401-949-3630.
