Darrell E. Abbott

Laila Abuzahra

Jonathan L. Adams

Romeo Anthony Akkaoui

Jordyn L. Albanese

Victoria H. Albertella

Luka Gregory Alves

Sophia Rose Anacleto

Jordan M. Andrade

Sean Lawrence Bagdanovich Jr.

Destiny Ann Ballou

Colin S. Barlow

Matthias Thakur Barros

Henry Joonho Barry

Zachary Scott Baughan

Gregory Timothy Beaudry

Francis Peter Begos IV

Conall William Beltram

Jamie Bennett

Allison Elaine Berger

Isabelle Rose Besser

Salvatore Thomas Bianca

Mykenzie Brooke Boisvert

August Mark Botelho

Abigael Truth Bousquet

Campbell L. Boyden

Morgan O. Braddock

Christopher David Brennan

John C. Brierley

Kristen Leigh Briggs

Tyler Brown

Adam J. Bucci

Richard Harris Buckley III

Shelby Izabella Budihas

Joseph Brian Burke Jr.

Leah Rae Burlingame

Zachary R. Butkins

Zander J. Butkins

Jason Jr Cabrera

Angelina Elvira Caetano

Kaelyn Izabella Caraballo

Dawson Caron

James A. Carosi

Marcus Raymond Carpenter

Kendra E. Carriere

Aidan Patrick Cauley

Gianna Thea Ceraldi

Mason D. Champlin

Alexia Marie Charlwood

Abigail Claire Charpentier

Nicholas J. Coccia

Gavin F. Collette

Cassidy-Lynne Collins

Monica Jade Conti

Evan Scott Coons

Alex N. Crawley

Joseph Xavier Cronan

Sean O. Cullen

Kyle Raymond Curran

Jaden Matthew Cyr

Joseph Luis Norton Damasio III

Grace Roselynn Dandeneau

Lillya Grace Davies

Jisel A. DeBarros

Brianna Lee DeCosta

Sol Dillon

Angela R. DiMarzio

Sean Dennis Robert Dooley

Patricia Adams Doran

Mason Drowne

Clifton Y. Du

Megan Rose Falls

Molly Catherine Falls

Brandon Faria

Jack Ferns

Jeremy Robert Fietz

Lillyana M. Fife

Emma Jean Fitts

Ty Andrew Flint

Kamryn Ellen Forrest

Jaden J. Foster

Danielle Hope Franco

Logan Frappier

Aiden Riley Gaipo

Aiden Matthew Gardner

Shayla Leah Garnett

Emma M. Gearing

Mallory Elizabeth Gilmore

Grace C. Glasko

Sara M. Goins

Antonella Gabriella Goncalves

Justice Rose Gouin

Megan Felicity Gray

Jenna Raquel Greene

Alexandria Greggi

Hannah L. Greggi

Lacey Marie Hance

Maya Rose Hannah

Ruby Lynn Hannah

Max Z. Hardisty

Jessica Rose Hassell

McKenzie Hawkins

Shannon Elizabeth Healey

Maizie Alice Hill

Cameron Hollingworth

Justin Richard Hood

Nicholas Ryan Hooper

James Michael Hughes

Owen Christopher Iozzi

Nathan Theodore Jolicoeur

Kyle Jason Joudrey

Ian P. Kiernan

Skyla Makenzie Kohanski

Jared M. Kosiver

Kayla Isabella Krupa

Ryan Joseph Krupa

Chelsea Elizabeth Kunz

Heather Lacaillade

Jacob Earl Langlois

Douglas George La Rose

Kyan P. Leahy

Adam Joseph Lennox Jr.

Ella Lewis

Connor James Lidofsky

Sean P. Loft

Carter R. Loiselle

Isabella D. Lombard

Dylan A. Lord

Jack Anthony Lucia

Elizabeth Shea Lucier

Peyton Perla Luiz

Falyn Soave Lusignan

Geoffrey W. Mackie

Duncan C. MacLean

Graham Alexander MacLean

Liam T. Martin

Madison M. Martins

Paige M. Martins

Ashley Ann Matteau

Riley Mayer-Toupin

Karyssa L. Maynard

Asher J. McCoy

Samantha Grace McFee

Simone Rose McNeil

Alfred Menard

Mason Michael Mooney

Carissa Elizabeth Mousseau

Benjamin E. Nadeau

Gabriel Nahod

Tessa R. Nazareth

Nadya Rae O’Brien

Riley O’Neill

Chloe Lillian Olson

Jordan Nicole Oram

Robert E. Paiva

Hannah Parker

Leslie E. L. Peckham

Hailey Candeias Pelicano

Alyssa L. Perretta

Brooke Lee Peterson

Christian S. Plouffe

Zachary Hunter Poirier

Ava Marie Polseno

Sarah Irene Pond

Cylie Prescott

Sophia Grace Provencial

John A. Rambone

Arelis Ramos-Cote

Crystal Lake Randall

Myles M. Realejo

Spencer Q. Realejo

Evan Kenneth Rhoades

Anthony Raymond Riccio

Meghan Grace Rinaldi

Malen M. Riordan

Ethan D. Rivers

Michael W. Ross

Jonathan Rowley

Marcus Ryder Savoie

Maya Carolyn Schiavone

Abigail L. Schuyler

Arianna Nicole Scott

Ashley Isabel Scott

Sara Josefina Sepe

Caitlyn Grace Sharp

Abigail Jo Shilo

Chloe Elizabeth Skene-Poirier

Angelica Nicole Smith

Jacob Joseph Soares

Adriana Giuseppina Sousa

Maija Renee Spence

Thomas W. Sprague

Zackary S. Sprague

Aidan Robert Steere

Brianne M. Stevens

Brieann E. Stone

Elijah G. Stormont

Aiden E. Tammelleo

Megan L. Tancrede

Isaiah David Thomas

Cassie Jean Thomson

Olivia Tidd

Emma Josie Tokarski

Katelyn Sandy Tondreau

Andrew J. Tucker

Lucas Daniel Vanner

Ethan John Ventetuolo

Nicholas C. Viner

Meghan Leigh Viveiros

Reid Conlon Walters

Nathan Tyler Wedoff

Lily Marie Wells-Dannenfelser

Cassidy Anne Whalen

Jason Alan Whitford

Tswvyim Nathaniel Xiong

John Frederic Zambarano

Alexis Leigh Zarr

