PROVIDENCE – Fifty-six middle and high school students from across Rhode Island competed in this year’s National History Day 2022 National Contest. Riley McCormick, a 10th-grader at Ponaganset High School, received Outstanding Rhode Island Afilliate Entry in the Senior Division for her documentary, “Terror in Tehran: How the Iran Hostage Crisis Changed Diplomacy,” advised by teacher Christopher Stanley.
During the contest, held virtually from Sunday, June 12 through Saturday, June 18, Rhode Island students competed against regional winners from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and international schools.
According to a news release, each competing student qualified for the national contest by earning awards during the Rhode Island History Day state contest on April 9, which was coordinated and sponsored by the Rhode Island Historical Society. The 2022 contest theme was “Debate & Diplomacy: Successes, Failures, Consequences” with students invited to contribute projects in one of five categories, including: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, and website.
