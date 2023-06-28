PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is alerting customers of the Greenville Water District Water System (PWS ID# RI1858410) through a press release that if they lost pressure or were without water on June 26 or after, they should boil their water before consuming it. This is because of a water main break that could cause loss of water pressure in multiple areas of the water system. Currently the specific areas affected are being determined.

All water used for consumption should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute. This recommendation pertains to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Alternatively, customers can use bottled water. Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water. Additional guidance is available online at https://health.ri.gov/emergency/about/boilwateradvisories/.

