SCITUATE – With the original presentation of “George Matteson: The Man and his Maps,” scheduled for June 23, at capacity, the Scituate Preservation Society has scheduled a second Matteson presentation for Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m., at the SPS headquarters, Historic Grange #39, 706 Hartford Pike.
Matteson's maps are illustrated with local landmarks, legends, and folklore. In collaboration with George Matteson’s grandson, Paul St. Amand, the Scituate Preservation Society will present a program where participants will learn more about this mapmaker who spent a lifetime surveying the backwoods, digging into local legends, and preserving our rich history.
This program is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $5 for non SPS members. Seating is limited. Reserve your spot by sending an email to: scituatepreservationmembership@gmail.com or calling: 401-764-0802.
