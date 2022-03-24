SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society will host a spring yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, at Historic Grange #39, 706 Hartford Pike.
The group is seeking donations of yard sale items such as furniture, antiques, household goods, toys, tools, craft materials, garden goods, etc. Items must be in good condition. Clothing will not be accepted.
Donations may be dropped off at the grange by appointment. Email scituatepreservation@gmail.com or call 401-764-0802 to arrange an appointment.
