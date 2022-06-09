SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Pride Month and Polymer Clay on Monday, June 13, at 5 p.m.
Participants are invited to make pride-themed art using polymer clay (or any art that they'd like). Organizers say the library is a safe place for LGBTQIA+ and their allies.
Visit www.myespl.org or call the library at 401-231-5150.
