PROVIDENCE – Reach Out and Read Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization that provides children with books during pediatric visits, will host its 2023 annual celebration and fundraising event on Thursday, May 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Providence Art Club, 11 Thomas St. The celebration will honor Brenda Seagrave-Whittle, chief marketing officer of Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, as a community hero of pediatric literacy. The event lineup includes a cocktail reception, hors d'oeuvres, speaking program, and Fund-A-Need giving opportunities.

“This year, we are excited to recognize Brenda Seagrave-Whittle with the Community Hero Award for her long-standing commitment to early literacy and her direct involvement in establishing the Rhode Island chapter of Reach Out and Read,” said Aimee Falso, executive director of Reach Out and Read Rhode Island. “Brenda was instrumental in developing and nurturing our chapter and has remained over the years a stalwart supporter of our mission. Her deep devotion to getting books into the hands of children and to promoting the benefits of reading aloud with them – even far before our chapter was created – embodies the spirit of this award.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.