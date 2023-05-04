PROVIDENCE – Reach Out and Read Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization that provides children with books during pediatric visits, will host its 2023 annual celebration and fundraising event on Thursday, May 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Providence Art Club, 11 Thomas St. The celebration will honor Brenda Seagrave-Whittle, chief marketing officer of Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, as a community hero of pediatric literacy. The event lineup includes a cocktail reception, hors d'oeuvres, speaking program, and Fund-A-Need giving opportunities.
“This year, we are excited to recognize Brenda Seagrave-Whittle with the Community Hero Award for her long-standing commitment to early literacy and her direct involvement in establishing the Rhode Island chapter of Reach Out and Read,” said Aimee Falso, executive director of Reach Out and Read Rhode Island. “Brenda was instrumental in developing and nurturing our chapter and has remained over the years a stalwart supporter of our mission. Her deep devotion to getting books into the hands of children and to promoting the benefits of reading aloud with them – even far before our chapter was created – embodies the spirit of this award.”
To learn more about Seagrave-Whittle’s impact on children’s literacy in Rhode Island, read her profile on Reach Out and Read Rhode Island’s website at https://rorri.org/community-hero/.
