SCITUATE – American Legion Post 19 will rededicate the memorial to Pilgrim Airlines Flight 458, on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m., at the intersection of Plainfield Pike, Chopmist Hill Road, and Rockland Road.

Flight 458 made a forced landing on the frozen Scituate Reservoir in February 1982. One person died in the incident and 11 others survived after heroic efforts were made by local and state first responders, states a news release. The pilot landed the De Havilland Canada DHC-6 100 Twin Otter on the 1-foot-thick ice after a fire erupted in the cockpit and cabin due to a leakage of the flammable windshield washer / de-ice fluid. The smoke became so thick in the cockpit, the pilot and co-pilot had to open the windows of the plane to see. After declaring an emergency, the pilot tried to get to TF Green Airport, but decided to put the plane down in the western arm of the Scituate Reservoir off of Old Tunk Hill Road.

