SCITUATE – The town of Scituate has announced that the final day for unregistered residents to register to vote in the April 5 Financial Town Meeting is Sunday, March 6.
Registrations are received daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Town Clerk’s Office, 195 Danielson Pike. Voter registration forms may also be left in the drop box outside the office. Blank forms will be available or register online at https://vote.Sos.Ri.Gov/ .
The FTM will be held Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., at Scituate High School, 94 Trimtown Road.
