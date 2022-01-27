SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, offers story times for children ages birth to 5 years. Registration is now open for all story time programs. Call the library at 401-821-7910 for more information on schedules and registration.
• Preschool Story Time will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22, at 10:30 a.m. This is a program of stories, music and movement for children ages 3 and older.
• Book Babies will be held on Fridays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, at 10:30 a.m. This is a program of rhymes, rhyming books and music for children, ages birth to 24 months and a parent or caregiver.
• Time for Twos will be held on Fridays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, at 11:15 a.m. This is a program of stories and music for children ages 2-3 and a parent or caregiver.
• Read to Me will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. Listen to new stories and do a small craft. This after-school program is for children ages 3 and older. Registration is not required.
