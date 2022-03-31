PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island House Rep. David Place, a Republican representing Burrillville and Glocester, and Rhode Island Sen. Sam Bell, a Democrat representing Providence, have teamed up to renew their efforts to limit costly corporate giveaways used to lure companies from neighboring states. A press release announced they have resubmitted legislation to enlist Rhode Island in an interstate compact that protects public investments now, and in the future.
A March 3 report by the Rhode Island Department of Revenue concluded that there are minor economic benefits deriving from the ReBuild RI tax credit, prompting interest by the legislators to defund corporate incentive programs by the state.
According to the release, Place and Bell’s proposed legislation (H7642 / S2053) is viewed as a first step in the phase out of corporate giveaways, with an anti-poaching agreement among state governments that would prohibit state company-specific tax incentives and state company-specific grants as an inducement for entities to relocate existing facilities. There is a fiscal year-end sunset provided in this bill to determine its efficacy. In passing this legislation, Rhode Island would be a leader in this concept in the Northeast.
“Corporate welfare has a very poor track record,” said Bell. “When corporations get special handouts from our state government, our residents have to pay more in taxes to make up for these hidden tax breaks, subsidies, and loopholes. No one should be paying less in taxes or getting free money from the government just because of their political connections. Every business should be treated the same. It’s only fair. With a bipartisan agreement between the governors of Kansas and Missouri showing the way, it’s time to enact a national pact to end the practice of using corporate welfare to steal jobs from other states.”
“Free market and progressive socialist thinkers realize that the current corporate giveaway incentive system benefits the elite and well-connected, not the everyday citizen,” said Place. “A better return on our economic development investments would be to use the incentive funds given away annually in Tax Increment Financing (TIFs) or through ReBuild RI and the RI Film Office, to provide broad based tax relief to our homegrown small businesses across the state.”
