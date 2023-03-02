Revive the Roots hosts Volunteer Day Mar 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHFIELD – Revive the Roots, 374 Farnum Pike, will host its next Volunteer Day on Sunday, March 5, from noon to 4 p.m. To register, or for more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/bdj8jpk6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Science Internet Technical Terminology Medicine × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Throwback in Pawtucket: Penny candy arrives on Main Street What can 365 Great Road be used for? New indoor skate park being developed in Pawtucket Woonsocket talks breaking with Synagro as stench spreads Smithfield Dog Park deemed a huge success Latest News 'Ray Lane' named for long-serving town sergeant Michon will shave her head for a third time to support those dealing with cancer Abutters to Mendon Road blasting left high and dry Scituate's Hartley talks community service on T.V.'s 'Wonderama' Baldelli-Hunt to school officials: We're moving forward at Cass Park Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News 'Ray Lane' named for long-serving town sergeant Michon will shave her head for a third time to support those dealing with cancer Abutters to Mendon Road blasting left high and dry Scituate's Hartley talks community service on T.V.'s 'Wonderama' Baldelli-Hunt to school officials: We're moving forward at Cass Park Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze, 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204 Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
