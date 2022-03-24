SMITHFIELD – Martin Podskoch, author of “Rhode Island 39 Club: Your Passport & Guide to Exploring Rhode Island,” will visit the East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m.
The book encourages people to visit all 39 towns and villages in Rhode Island. Podskoch had local writers describe their towns and villages, history, and important points of interests. There is no membership fee for the Rhode Island 39 Club, just a desire to experience all of R.I.
After the presentation, Podskoch, along with some of the local writers who wrote about their towns, will sign copies of the book.
Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.