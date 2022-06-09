PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Remembers, a COVID-19 memorial flag art exhibition, will take place on the Rhode Island Statehouse south lawn Saturday, June 25, through Saturday, July 2.
This memorial flag art exhibition is set to blanket the Statehouse lawn with almost 4,000 white flags. This display will showcase the magnitude of our loss as a state, while honoring each person who has died from COVID-19. Installation and Blessing of the Flags will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. The Closing Gathering will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.
This memorial is in partnership with the Rhode Island State Council of Churches. Organizers are seeking Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to help with the installation of the flags at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, to help make it a multigenerational community-based event.
On Saturday, July 2, after the Closing Gathering, the plan is to bring the flags to the 39 cities and towns so they may have it at the local level. Organizers are requesting local first responders assist in de-installation of the flags as they carry them to their 39 cities and towns for their own local personal memorials.
For information on volunteering, contact Fred Faria at 401-828-5355 or 401-743-5548.
Visit www.CouncilofChurchesRI.org or email riscc@CouncilofChurchesRI.org.
Organizers say this memorial is a sanctioned echo of In America: Remember.
