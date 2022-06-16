SMITHFIELD – Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community, 20 Austin Ave., will host a Summer Concert Series, beginning on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Robert Black will perform, singing the music of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Roy Orbison and more. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held rain or shine. Light refreshments will be served and seating will be provided. RSVP by calling 401-830-5143.
Upcoming performers will include Luke Jackson of World Premier Band on July 21 and the Old Fiddlers Club of Rhode Island on Aug. 18.
