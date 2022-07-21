SCITUATE – Trinity Thrift Shop, 249 Danielson Pike, will host a 50 percent off sale on Friday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit www.trinitynorthscituate.org for more information.
