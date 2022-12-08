SMITHFIELD – Santa will visit the Smithfield Dog Park, 353 Farnum Pike, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., delivering some special items for the park.

Photos with Santa will be available. Donations are appreciated. Follow all dog park rules and regulations.

