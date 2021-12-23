SCITUATE – The Scituate Business Association has released the addresses of the winner and participants in the group’s Home Decorating Contest.
The grand prize winner is the home of Linda and Bob Gregory at 383 West Greenville Road, North Scituate.
Participants include:
• 12 Pine Knoll Drive, Hope
• 36 Pinecrest Road, Scituate
• 411 Danielson Pike, Scituate
• 294 Quaker Lane, Scituate
• 467 Seven Mile Road, Hope
• 25 Ridgewood Drive, Scituate
• 99 Danielson Pike, North Scituate
• 25 Clinton Ave., Hope
• 29 Wilkinson Road, North Scituate
The grand prize is a home portrait by Gene Hutnak Photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.