SCITUATE – Scituate Art Festival Inc. is now accepting applications for 2022 grants from nonprofit organizations, based in the town of Scituate, whose primary purpose is to benefit its residents, and from the town for projects relating to the maintenance of the Scituate Congregational Church.
The deadline for applications is midnight on Feb. 15.
To be considered for a grant, complete the online Grant Application Form online at www.scituateartfestival.org/grantapplication.htm .
The Scituate Art Festival Committee will review applications and notify recipients by March 31.
Questions or comments regarding the grant process may be submitted online at www.scituateartfestival.org/contactus.htm .
