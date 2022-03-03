SCITUATE – Scituate Bass Anglers has announced it has openings for new members.
The group has been affiliated with B.A.S.S. and the Rhode Island Bass Nation since 1992. Members will have the opportunity to fish for a spot on the Rhode Island State Team as a boater or non boater, and then progress to the regional tournament, the nationals, and a chance to compete at the Bassmasters Classic.
Organizers say the club tournaments offer friendly competition and a relaxed, fun atmosphere. Those interested may call Jim Johnson at 401-749-7891 or 401-647-8004, or email jjsj1944@gmail.com.
