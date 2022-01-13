SCITUATE – The Scituate Career & Technology Education program is helping 5th-grade students explore potential science and technology careers through a new initiative that combines virtual reality, geographic information systems, and a database of Rhode Island professionals. The program is seeking professionals to help build the database by filling out forms that describe their professions.
Students use virtual reality headsets to immerse themselves in virtual workplaces in manufacturing, skilled trades, hospitality, and emergency management. They explore other careers using Career Explorer tools. The program is a first step in helping elementary students discover interests and talents that could develop into careers.
“There are four stages of adopting a career path: exposure, exploration, experience and expertise. We want to push more exposure down to the elementary level so students can explore their interests. When they get to high school and have to start seriously considering a career path, they will already have an idea of what they like, what they’re good at, and what they might want to do,” said Scituate CTE coordinator Shannon Donovan.
The final phase of the career exploration program is students creating story maps that feature careers of interest in Rhode Island. To complete this project, the CTE program needs Rhode Island professionals willing to describe their careers in a new database.
If you would like to contribute to the career exploration program, complete the form at: https://rb.gy/j2012s .
Donovan plans to make the database public when it is completed.
