SCITUATE – The Scituate Community Emergency Response Team is accepting volunteers.

FEMA’s Community Emergency Response Team Program trains volunteers to prepare for the types of disasters that their community may face.

• Learn how to safely respond to man-made and natural hazards

• Help organize basic disaster response

• Promote preparedness by hosting and participating in community events

• Basic first aid

The program is free and classes will be held at 546 West Greenville Road, from 6 to 9 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, from April 18 through May 11. Participants must be age 14 or older.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/310547454797

