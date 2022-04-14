SCITUATE – The Scituate Community Emergency Response Team is accepting volunteers.
FEMA’s Community Emergency Response Team Program trains volunteers to prepare for the types of disasters that their community may face.
• Learn how to safely respond to man-made and natural hazards
• Help organize basic disaster response
• Promote preparedness by hosting and participating in community events
• Basic first aid
The program is free and classes will be held at 546 West Greenville Road, from 6 to 9 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, from April 18 through May 11. Participants must be age 14 or older.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/310547454797
