SCITUATE – Scituate High School’s Career and Technical Education open house previously scheduled for Jan. 12 has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., with a snow date of Feb. 9.
The event offers students and their families an opportunity to learn about grade 9-12 programs in engineering, computer science, biomedical science and entrepreneurship. It includes demonstrations of skills ranging from piloting drones to suturing incisions.
Students from any community are invited to attend.
Contact the school at 401-647-4120 for more information.
