SCITUATE – Scituate High School’s Career and Technical Education Academies will hold an open house for students interested in engineering, computer science, biomedical science and entrepreneurship careers on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
The open house will begin with a brief orientation in the school auditorium before the program moves to the gym with demonstrations of programs that teach everything from piloting drones to suturing incisions. Students from any community are invited to attend.
The CTE engineering academy will demonstrate virtual reality headsets used by manufacturing companies for remote training, maintenance and repair operations. Prospective students can also see how CTE students learn to pilot drones used to monitor crop growth and inspect buildings, bridges, power lines, etc.
Students interested in medical science careers can watch a demonstration of the biomedical academy’s anatomage table — a horizontal video screen that enables students to electronically dissect a human body.
For a full description of the Scituate CTE academies, visit http://cte. scituateschoolsri.net/. Attendees will be required to wear masks, per Rhode Island state COVID-19 regulations.
