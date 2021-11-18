SCITUATE – Scituate Emergency Management will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Senior Center, Generations at Chopmist Hill Inn, 1315 Chopmist Hill Road.
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
Register in advance at www.vaccinateri.org.
