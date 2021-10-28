SCITUATE – The Scituate Lions Club will host a Halloween Parade on Friday, Oct. 29, at 4:30 p.m., at the North Scituate Village Gazebo.
The Scituate High School band will lead the parade. There will be Halloween candy and goodies, prizes (one complimentary raffle ticket per child), pizza, chips and drinks.
Costumes are optional, but encouraged.
This free event is open to Scituate children only and is made possible by the Scituate Lions and Scituate Police Department.
Call 401-474-2888 for more information.
