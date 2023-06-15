Scituate High School Class of 2023 Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Domenic Vincent Andreozzi •+Morgan Olivia Barone +Riley Sage Benedict-Smith •+Celine Elizabeth BouyssouPatrick Ian Brannigan •+Abagayle Adelaide Breault +Meryl Grace Brousseau •+Emily Ann BrunoJacob Walter BrunoSophia Bella Capasso •+Samuel Bryan Kaspar Cerullo •+James Gavin CevoliLuke Matthew ChapralisEmily Reis Chatelle •+Kailey Anna ChesterMia Grace Clancy •+Jonathan James ConwayKarissa Delaney CotoiaAlyssa Mae Davidson •+Dillon Michael DeFalco •+Torrance Ali Demers •+Anthony Joseph Detri +Gabriela Rae DiCarloNicholas John DiChristopherAbby Lynn Diko •+Ashley Virginia DruryJack Leo DuffyAnthony Charles DupuisMadison Mae FinneganCameron James FrenierBrayden Thomas GauvinSophia Grace Gemma •+William MacLaine Gregory •+Tayla Lee Iannotti +Charlotte Illingworth •+Alexa Miranda Juszczyk +Erik Matthew KennyAria Elizabeth Kriticos •+Ella-Rose Theresa LamotheJared David LaPlante •+Aidan James Leach •+Blake Emerson Liptrot •+Emily Danielle LoweMia Renee Lucci •+Grace Elizabeth Luchka •+Maggie Macayla Machado •+Jake Carale Matos +Megan Elizabeth MeekKyle Adam Misiaszek +Katelyn Sarah Mitchell •+Shekinah Prathiksha Mittra •+Dominick Erick Montoya +Jacob Alexander MooreSean James Morel +Sarah Ellen Murphy +Heather Kathleen Nolan •+Marco Antonio Ormonde Jr.Amanda Carol Parker • +Ryan Thomas Parker +Emilee Rose PeckhamIan PerezHarrison Michael PetersMia Grace Piccolo •+Rachael Mary Pietrantozzi •+Julienne Mary Marie Racine •+Ashlyn Hope Ring +Christopher Charles RosarioIsabella Rose Rotondo •+Nora Rose Runner •+Caitlin RussellLuke Joseph Scalzo +Mackenzie Beverly Scalzo •+Caroline Mary SchmelingDaniel Dennis Sheehan •+Kiley Nicole SmithSophia Rose Sousa •+Caliana Skyla StackBrynn Essex Stewart +Kailey Rose St.PierreKylie Michelle Swett •+Jenna Rose Taylor +Julia Marie Taylor •+Emily Elizabeth Torrey •+Emily Ann Vernon •+Brayden Gerald Walsh +Rhiannon Marie WalshThomas Brendan Walsh +Liam James Washburn +Cody Ronald WatsonMarco Emil Wiharso •+Evan Cadell Williams •+Faith Elizabeth Wolfenden +Jade Angelina Zuena •+National Honor Society •Rhode Island Honor Society+ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics School Systems × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 