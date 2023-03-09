SCITUATE – The following students at Scituate Middle School have been named to the second quarter honor roll.
Grade 8
First Honors: Cole Cooper, Stephen Cronan, Andraya Crum, Eve Dexter, Sophia Francazio, Jillian Hanson, Lauren Henault, Gracyn Jackvony, Mackenzie Lickert, Valentina Mancini, Madelynn Melia, Tyler North, Francesca Rotondo
Second Honors: Halen Alejo-Murphy, Michael Angelotti, Fabiola Beene, Haley Birmingham, Richard Bond, Gabriella Bubis, Declan Cahill, Adrianna Cataldi, Lily Cox, Hailey DeMerchant, Faith Dumont, Anthony Engenheiro, Hannah Erickson, Luis Flores, Julian Hourigan, James Jackson, Quinn Liptrot, Mariah Morin, Mia Mostecky, Aiden Ouillette, Gianna Restrepo, Jameson Scanlon, Lindsey Vincent, Travis White, Chatham Wood
Grade 7
First Honors: Lea Aquino, Sophia Braga, Alexander Chiappone, Caroline Clemence, Gabriella DeRosa, Fallon Green, Kaleb James, Talea Lewis, Callie Matheu, Sophia Morgan, Makayla Ross
Second Honors: Riley Adams, William Bateman, Sofia Belluzzi, Andrew Bettez, Anders Bilodeau, Lucas Borin, Kamryn Carlson, Christopher D'Iorio, Olivia DePalo, Gabriella Defusco, Summer DelSanto, Brielle Dinobile, Andres Ditson, Jackson Downs, Kali Esposito, Brennan Kelly, Kiarra Montella, Grant Redmond, Oliver Redmond, Drew Robinson, Maria Saunders, Emma Simons, Logan Wood, Kole Yeaw
Grade 6
First Honors: James-Paul Bilsky, Isabella Brown, Raegan Copp, Roma Desmarais, Joiee Downs, Ava Engenheiro, Kaden Erinakes, Andrew Gemma, Justin Healey, Oliver Holmes, Owen Josefson, Miles Kofron, Elliott Kucharski, Avery Linde, Tobias Stockwell, Gia Testa, Alexis Trazi, Maeve Twiggs, Jillian Welch
Second Honors: Amelia Bard, Tessa Bargnesi, Jackson Branch, Ryan Breese, Jennifer Chatelle, Brynn Donnelly-Taylor, Kelsey Gallucci, Aliya Hillis-Piecyk, Maddox Jackvony, Lilienne Karstrom, Luke Linde, Jack Moulton, Savannah Nason, Isabella North, Kevin O'Brien, Gene O'Connor, Luka Pannone, Dylan Pierce, Julianna Pimentel, Mason Pontarelli, Layla Richards, James Rollins, Ella Rose, Scarlet Selby, Paiten Tate, Marina Utovac, William Warner, Amelia Warren, James Webb, Lily Werbecki
