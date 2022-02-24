SCITUATE – The American Legion, Scituate Post 19, is offering two $500 scholarships to Scituate students.
Applications are available at the SHS Guidance Office or online at https://tinyurl.com/4wu3ez93 . The deadline to apply is May 1.
Requirements:
• Must be a Scituate resident.
• Must be related to a military veteran.
• Must be a Scituate High School senior or recent graduate.
• Must have maintained at least a C (2.0) average throughout high school.
• Must be a well-rounded student who has participated in extracurricular activities.
• Must be involved in community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.