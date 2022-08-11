SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society is hosting its annual Calendar Photo Contest for 2023.
The public is invited to enter photographs of Scituate landmarks and landscapes, historic homes, Scituate farms, events and activities, for possible inclusion in the Scituate Preservation Society 2023 Calendar which serves as a fundraiser for the SPS. Old historic photographs that reflect the above descriptions may also be submitted, states a news release.
