SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society will host an outdoor movie night fundraiser at Frederickson Farms, 985 Chopmist Hill Road, on Friday, July 15. The field opens at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m.
The movie title is “You Must be This Tall: The Story of Rocky Point,” a documentary by Rhode Island filmmaker David Bettencourt.
Suggested donation is $5.
