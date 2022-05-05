SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society has announced its 2nd annual Calendar Photo Contest.
Do you enjoy snapping photos of: Baby goats frolicking in spring, or families picking apples on a Scituate farm in the fall? Scituate families picnicking at Crazy Corners in August? Interesting photos from Scituate events such as the Farmers Market, Art Festival, local sporting events, holiday events, etc.? Scituate landmarks and landscapes? Scituate historic homes or outbuildings?"
The Preservation Society is seeking photographic artwork for possible inclusion in the Scituate Preservation Society 2023 Calendar, which serves as a fundraiser for the SPS. Old historic photographs that reflect the above descriptions may also be submitted.
SPS board members will review all submissions. Entrants whose photos are chosen to represent a calendar month will be notified in September. All submitted photos will be released for use by the SPS to use under any legal condition, including but not limited to publicity, copyright purposes, illustration, advertising, and web content.
Photographs should be high-quality for printing (1,600x1,200 pixels – 300dpi)
The deadline for photo entries is August 15.
Mail entries to: scituatepreservation@gmail.com and include name, photo description, and contact information.
