SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society will host its annual Spring Yard Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine at the Scituate Preservation Society’s headquarters, 706 Hartford Pike.
For sale will be antiques, furniture, tools, household/garden goods, jewelry, saddles, art/office supplies, toys, electronics, camping gear, books, records, and more.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will help support the Scituate Preservation Society’s ongoing restoration of Historic Grange #39 built in 1895.
