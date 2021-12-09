The Old Sideliner, the sportswriter John Ford, thought the world of George Gallagher.
Ford began writing stories and doing cartoons of athletes for the original Observer in the late 1950s, and was still working for the Valley Breeze Observer six decades later. He was among the last regular sports cartoonists in the state and an inductee of at least six halls of fame.
John died at age 94 in 2015. During his career he covered literally thousands of area high school and college players as well as countless professionals in all the major sports.
Among his subjects was George Gallagher, a standout football and baseball player at Scituate High School (class of 1961), of whom he always spoke with unqualified praise.
Ford, being of Irish descent, coined a nickname for Gallagher, a certain sign of his approbation. He dubbed him “The Gallopin’ Gael.”
“Yes, I did have some long runs,” George, now 79, confirms.
Known for his broken field running, Gallagher was the highest scoring footballer in the state one season.
He’s no bragger, but he is proud of his gridiron feats; justifiably so, as a glimpse into his scrapbooks will readily confirm.
In October 1985, John Ford wrote a column in response to some readers who had queried him about who he considered the best high school running back that he had ever seen in his then quarter-century of covering the football scene. Ever the diplomat, Ford ran through a list of a dozen or so players he would consider contenders, but in the final analysis he emphatically named Gallagher.
News clippings tell of a 75-yard run he made versus a dominant Burrillville team in a game that Scituate won 28-0. He also scored five touchdowns in a game, and playing against Warren High, he had 13 carries for a gain of 215 total yards.
He amassed statistics like that while playing on both offense and defense. Scituate being a small school, and two-way players being more common then, he spent plenty of time on the field.
“I used to love hitting on defense, but I loved carrying the ball on offense even more,” Gallagher comments. He earned eight letters in four years of varsity football and baseball, playing halfback and linebacker in football, and catcher in baseball.
“I was blessed,” he says, noting that broken field running came naturally to him. John Ford repeatedly wrote of George’s ability to change speeds and make quick cuts, and of his instinct for picking up blockers and anticipating the defensive moves made in attempts to stop him.
After graduation, he landed a scholarship to a school in Kansas, being assured he had a starting position as a linebacker, but it wasn’t to be.
“I loved football so much, but it was time to get a job,” he explains, observing, “I loved those days.”
He returned to Rhode Island and entered apprenticeship training to become a pipefitter and steamfitter. It was a five-year program.
When he completed it, he was a full-fledged member of the relevant trade union and embarked on a career that found him employed by General Electric, which included the construction of nuclear power plants. Twice his job took him to work on nuclear facilities in Japan. It was, he mentions, a rewarding occupation.
His passion for sports and his competitive spirit never left him, though. He had a tryout with the New York Yankees as a catcher, but he confesses that batting against the professional level pitching, he couldn’t hit well enough.
“That curveball did me in,” he says candidly.
Although Scituate High School didn’t have a hockey team in his day, he was a good skater, he notes, and he played on amateur teams that competed around New England well into mid-life. He also played a lot of softball.
Ultimately, as athletic activities were phasing out, he got more involved in another activity that had long fascinated him: car shows and competitions.
“I always liked cars. Most kids do,” he declares. Of course, there are cars and then there are CARS! George owns three customized beauties: a 1936 Ford Victoria, a 1942 Plymouth, and a 1930 Chevrolet five-window coupe street rod. Each wall of the garage where he keeps the immaculately customized vehicles has a shelf that runs its entire length. They are full of trophies he has won in competitions for best designs and the quality of the re-modeling jobs and the like.
Gallagher doesn’t believe in treating the hot rods as fragile. Where some owners haul their babies around on special trailers keeping them buffed, pristine, and undriven, he likes to get on the road with his prized possessions.
“I don’t do a lot of work on them. I like to drive them,” he remarks, explaining by way of example that when he acquired the 1930 Chevy five-window coupe it had only 79 miles on the odometer. Now it has more than 3,500. “I enjoy it,” he proclaims succinctly.
Despite the places his job has taken him and a part-time current gig with a major car dealer in Seekonk, Mass., George is a hometown guy, being one of five generations of his family to live in his home in North Scituate. His wife, Judith, is a secretary at the high school. Now at midlife, their children, Gary, Dennis, and Amy were raised in town.
Of his nickname, “The Gallopin’ Gael,” George smiles and says, “John Ford. Yeah, he gave it to me, and people still remember it. I thought he was a great guy.” Clearly, it worked both ways.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.